NUML executive committee meeting held

Islamabad : The 10th meeting of Executive Committee of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) held here on Tuesday.

NUML Rector Major General (r) Muhammad Jaffar chaired the meeting while Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Badr Malik and other committee members also attended the meeting.

The rector in his address briefed the members about the ongoing projects of the university and shared his vision to make NUML one of the best research universities of the country.

He said that NUML needs some structural reforms to work smoothly. He informed the Committee that soon a girls’ hostel will be established to address the accommodation issues faced by the female students. General Jaffar said that a research block is in almost final stages, which will help to raise the research standard in the university. Later, the committee members discussed the agenda points of the meeting.