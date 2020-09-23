Schools’ future

Last week, the country saw the first phase of school reopening. However, several schools were sealed for flouting SOPs. The authorities are now reconsidering their decision. There is a high possibility that schools will be closed again. However, it isn’t a right way to deal with the situation. Instead of closing schools, the authorities should ensure that all education institutions are following SOPs.

The relevant department should make surprise visits at all schools and colleges to see if all guidelines are being followed.

Mehrullah Mehr

Awaran