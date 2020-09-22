Suspects in Dr Maha death case flee from court

KARACHI: The two suspects in the Dr Maha case managed to flee from the courtroom to escape arrest on Monday, after their interim bail plea was rejected.

Junaid and Waqas, the two men who have been booked in the case, can be seen in a video running out of the court, the former wearing handcuffs as he ran. Before he fled from the court in a rickshaw, Junaid alleged that the investigation officer had taken Rs100,000 from the two suspects to influence the case in their favour.

Meanwhile, Dr Maha's father had accused the suspects of getting his daughter "addicted to drugs", adding that the two will be able to flee the country similar to the way they had managed to escape from the court premises. Read more: Dr Maha's father claims prime suspects influenced probe into daughter's death

Originally from Mirpurkhas, Dr Maha Ali had rented a house in the Defence Housing Authority's Phase IV area and moved there along with her father and sisters. She was working at a private hospital in the city's upscale Clifton area. In August, she was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where she succumbed to her wounds after being admitted for suffering a critical injury. The city police has declared Dr Maha's death a suicide, claiming that she had allegedly shot herself.