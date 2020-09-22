5 POs including a most wanted netted

Rawalpindi:Rawalpindi Police on Monday claimed to have arrested five Proclaimed Offenders (POs) including a most wanted criminal of A category who was allegedly perpetrator of a heinous crime.

According to Rawalpindi police Spokesman, special raids on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducted by Rawalpindi police to net POs, Court Absconders and other outlaws.

Naseerabad police managed to net an accused namely Naveed alias Sona wanted in a murder case.Similarly, Pirwadhai police arrested two B category POs namely Naseem and Muhammad Shakeel.

Meanwhile, Sadiqabad police in a crackdown managed to net two B category POs, Akram Ullah and Muhammad Sajid wanted in cases registered in Sadiqabad police station.He informed that the police would continue their operation against the outlaws and they would be sent behind the bars.

The CPO had directed the police to launch a crackdown against POs and strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against criminals particularly most wanted, he added.According to police spokesman, Cantt police on Monday managed to net a car lifter namely Rashid Ali and recovered a stolen vehicle from his possession.

He informed that when the police party was on its way back to police station after arresting the car lifter, accomplice of the car lifter namely Bilal Asif opened fire on the police party, which was retaliated by the police.As a result of cross firing, the car lifters Rashid Ali, Bilal Asif and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Zeeshan received bullet injuries and shifted to nearby hospital.

Separate cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigations are underway, he added.During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to have lifted vehicles from various areas.