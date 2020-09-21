OIC body condemns extrajudicial killing of Kashmiris in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC-IPHRC) has strongly condemned the extrajudicial killing of three innocent Kashmiri labourers by Indian troops in Shopian district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The OIC-IPHRC in a twitter message said, “Admission of this heinous act [by Indian forces] reinforces IPHRC’s repeated concerns on intensity and frequency of such crimes committed by Indian forces in IIOJK with impunity under (draconian law) Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) supported by the [Indian] State apparatus under the Hindutva ideology and widely condemned by UN, OHCHR and OIC,” Kashmir Media Service reported.

The OIC-IPHRC urged the international community to establish Commission of Inquiry under the United Nations to investigate these extrajudicial killings and grave human rights violations. It called upon India to repeal the draconian laws, Armed Forces Special Powers Act and Public Safety Act and respect Kashmiris’ right to self-determination as per UN and OIC resolutions.

The statement said that the killing of three IIOJK labourers had been confessed by the Indian forces in their statement of 18th September 2020 as ‘excessive wrongdoing’ of its soldiers under draconian AFSPA.