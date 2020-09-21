Medical items donated

Islamabad: The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency has donated medical items for thalassaemia patients of the Frontier Foundation Welfare Hospital and Blood Transfusion Services.

TIKA country coordinator Gokhan Umut handed over the items to the chairman of the foundation Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem.

Sultan Muhammad Khan, minister for law and human rights in KP, and Rabia Basri, chairperson of the provincial assembly standing committee on health, said the government had enacted effective legislation to bring reforms in the health sector and was bringing more reforms as both health and education were among its priorities.

The minister expressed special thanks to the Turkish government and said there was a respectful relationship between Pakistan and Turkey. "Turkey has always stood by Pakistan on all important issues at the international level," he said.