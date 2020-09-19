KP cabinet members reshuffled

PESHAWAR: After several days of deliberations, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday reshuffled portfolios of certain ministers, advisors and special assistants.

The aim was to adjust some of the new cabinet members who were recently administered oath, but portfolios were not assigned to them yet. There were reports that some of the cabinet members reportedly wanted to have better and prized portfolios of choice, making it difficult for the chief minister to keep everybody happy. Shahram Tarakai has been adjusted in the cabinet and given the portfolio of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Shahram later came alone to the Governor's House and met the chief minister. According to sources, Shahram expected an attractive portfolio, particularly Health, Local Government, Elections and Rural Development or Education.

Shahram was minister for health in the first PTI government. In the second government, he was given Local Government and then made Health minister when the chief minister reshuffled the cabinet. He had replaced Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan, and was doing well but then developed issues with the chief minister.

Another newly inducted cabinet member, Anwar Zeb Khan, who belongs to Bajaur tribal district, was made minister for Zakat and Ushr.

Akbar Ayub Khan, who earlier held Elementary and Secondary Education, was now assigned the prized portfolio of LG, Elections and Rural Development. The portfolio of cabinet member Qalandar Lodhi was also changed. He was given Revenue and Estate ministry while his portfolio food was assigned to Khaliqur Rahman, special assistant to the chief minister.

Khaliqur Rahman earlier held the Higher Education Department (HED). The HED portfolio was now awarded to Kamran Bangash, special assistant to the chief minister. Kamran Bangash will also hold additional responsibility of Information and Public Relations. Another special assistant to the chief minister, Riaz Khan, was given Communication and Works instead of his prior responsibility, Public Health Engineering.