Court extends remand of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman till Oct 1

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday extended the judicial remand of Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman till October 1. The authorities concerned produced Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman before Accountability Court Judge Assad Ali. Senior lawyer Amjad Parvez represented Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman during the hearing. The court adjourned the hearing till October 1. Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is in custody for more than 188 days in a case that is of documentary nature. Moreover, the NAB had filed a reference over a property deal reached with the owners of private land 34 years ago.