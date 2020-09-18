close
Fri Sep 18, 2020
Our Correspondent 
September 18, 2020

Court extends remand of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman till Oct 1

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday extended the judicial remand of Jang-Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman till October 1.

The authorities concerned produced Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman before Accountability Court Judge Assad Ali. Senior lawyer Amjad Parvez represented Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman during the hearing. The court adjourned the hearing till October 1.

Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is in custody for more than 188 days in a case that is of documentary nature. Moreover, the NAB had filed a reference over a property deal reached with the owners of a private land 34 years ago.

