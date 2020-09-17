Son kills mother, seven others killed in different accidents

SUKKUR: As many as eight people, including women, were killed in different incidents in the Sukkur region.

In one of the most atrocious tragedies, a man stoned his mother to death in a village Saman Mallah in Tando Muhammad Khan. Reports said Asghar Mallah allegedly stoned to death his 45-year-old mother, identified as Rasati. The local villagers grabbed him and later handed over to the police. Ghulam Hussain Mallah, father of the accused, told the police that his son was mentally ill.

On the National Highway near Khairpur, a speedy trailer hit a motorcycle killing Aziza, while Muhammad Umar and Murtaza Katohar were left injured. In another incident of similar nature, a trailer ran over a motorcycle killing Rasheed Ahmed in Pano Aqil.

Naeemullah was killed in Ghotki when the wall of his house collapsed. The local volunteers recovered his body from the debris. In another incident of similar nature, a girl named Anila Juno was killed under the rubble of a collapsed wall in Kazi Ahmed.

Meanwhile, two brothers were killed due to food poisoning while their mother and a sister were recovering in Tando Muhammad Jam. Four members of Photto Khan Khaskheli's family fainted after consuming spoilt food and were shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad. After treatment, the family returned home but in a short while, they suffered from bouts of fainting once again. They were once again rushed to the hospital where two brothers 16-year old Nisar Khaskheli and his 12-year old brother Ayaz died. The Divisional Commissioner, Hyderabad, Muhammad Abbas Baloch, directed the District Health Officer to investigate the incident.