690 arms carriers arrested

LAHORE: Police registered 678 FIRs and arrested 690 illicit arms carriers during the month of August. Police recovered 40 rifles, 06 Kalashnikovs, 24 guns, 09 revolvers and 583 pistols as well as more than 04 thousands bullets from their possession. City Division police arrested 182 accused, Cantt Division 132, Civil Lines 64, Sadar 125, Iqbal Town 81 and Model Town Division arrested 106 accused during the operation.