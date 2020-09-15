Islamabad:The Patron in-chief of Supreme Shia Ulama Board, Quaid e Millat e Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has said that supplications of Imam Zain ul Abideen (A.S) are the best defense to thwart conspiracies of the enemies of religion and motherland in this critical situation, says a press release.

He also announced to commemorate Ashra-e-Shaheed-e-Zindan from 27th Muharram to 6th Safar in connection with the martyrdom anniversary of the young prisoner of Syria Shahzadi Sakeena bint-al-Hussain (A.S).

Hazrat Imam Ali ibn al Hussain (A.S) is the reflection of holy Prophet’s morality, protector of the purpose of Karbala whose life is a beacon of light for the world of humanity. He said this while addressing to the concluding Majlis of Ashra e Beemar e Karbala held on the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Imam Ali Zain ul Abideen on Monday.

Quaid e Millat e Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi said that Hazrat Imam Ali Zain ul Abideen (A.S) was the grandson of Hazrat Ali ibn-e-Abi Talib (A.S), who is the great personality of the holy Prophet’s family. The effectiveness of Imam Zain ul Abideen’s sermons demolished Yazeediyat forever. He said that the Azans in Masajid are the impact of Syed e Sajjad’s (A.S) sermons as well as the announcements of the victory of Hussainiyat.