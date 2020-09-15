Training for media students

Islamabad:Women Media Centre in collaboration with the National Endowment for Democracy arranged a five-day electronic media training course for young aspiring journalists on the topic ‘Impact of Covid-19 pandemic on women and media in Pakistan’ at a local hotel here, says a press release.

Fauzia Shaheen, the founder and executive director of Women Media Centre, inaugurated the session. She explained the journey of the centre since it was established in 2005 with an aim to empower female media students through effective and practical training of field reporting.

In the theoretical session, psychologist Dr Bushra Khan, who is an assistant professor at University of Karachi, talked about mental health and how the Covid-19 pandemic has affected people’s lives.

Women Media Centre has trained over 3,000 female journalists and media students across Pakistan.As many as 35 participants attending the course are keen to learn about the unique journalism training with adequate exposure of outdoor reporting including camera handling, scripting, news reporting and production of news package. The main aim to organise the workshop is to give female students the confidence and practical space to gain more exposure of the actual journalism techniques.