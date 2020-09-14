220-foot wide breach in Sim Nullah plays havoc

SUKKUR: At least 220-foot wide breach in Sim Nullah of Left bank Outfall Drain (LBOD) has played havoc and forced the villagers to immediately shift to some safer places, leaving everything behind.

Reports said a 220-foot wide breach occurred in Sim Nullah of LBOD near Aamri that flooded as many as 20 villages and left hundreds of local villagers stranded. The victims have shifted to safer places. They said the breach was getting bigger and bigger as other villages were also feared to be in danger if the authorities would not plug the breach. The flood affected-villagers accused the Irrigation Department and SIDA authorities, holding them responsible for their damages because they did not take safety measures timely.