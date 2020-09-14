Shahbaz Sharif’s daughter seeks exemption from appearance in court

LAHORE: An accountability court on Saturday issued notices to the National Accountability Bureau for September 14 on an application moved by Javeria Ali, daughter of Shahbaz Sharif, seeking permanent exemption from personal appearance in a money-laundering reference against her and other family members.

Javeria, in her application, stated that due to rush and stampede in the courtroom, it is very difficult for her to join court hearings. She said the trial is on very early stage and if the court allows her exemption, it will not hinder proceedings. She requested the court to allow her exemption while assuring the court that she will join proceedings whenever the court summons her. The court sought a reply from the NAB in this regard by September 14.