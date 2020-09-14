Upper Kohistan residents assured of development projects

MANSEHRA: Upper Kohistan district administration, in accordance with its agreement signed with the owners of lands being acquired for the 4300 megawatts Dasu Dam in 2011, would shortly launch work on the schools, health and other development projects worth billions of rupees.

“We have constituted an implementation committee, which would ensure the construction of development projects for the communities whose land is acquired for the Dasu Dam,” Arif Khan Yousufzai, the deputy commissioner, told an 80-member committee of landowners in Harban area on Sunday.