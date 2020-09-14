close
Mon Sep 14, 2020
September 14, 2020

PTDC gets new office

National

A
APP
September 14, 2020

Islamabad: Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has shifted its head office from Flashman’s Hotel, Rawalpindi to Kohsar Block, Pakistan Secretariat, Islamabad, under its restructuring process.

The shifting is a part of the ongoing restructuring of PTDC, which is meant to transform the organization into a vibrant and profit-making entity, a senior officer of the corporation told APP on Sunday. He said the PTDC had issued an official notification to inform multiple departments about the new address for future contacts, meetings and correspondence.

