Govt plans to promote ‘eco-tourism’ in 12 ecological zones

Islamabad: The federal government is doing spadework to come up with a robust plan to promote eco-tourism in twelve ecological zones ranging from the sea level to the highest point of K2 mountain.

A working paper prepared by the government showed that the local and foreign tourists would be provided with required cooperation and facilities in line with the international practices. “The steps will also be taken to ensure that the sites or areas included in the ecological zones meet the globally recognized criteria for their establishment and management,” it said.

The government has already earmarked Rs4 billion out of which 92 percent would be spent on ‘nature’ jobs and increasing livelihoods through the engagement of indigenous communities living within these ecological zones.

Khunjerab, the country’s oldest and largest national park, is seen by many as a model of successful community-led management. Now the government is following this model for protection of ecological zones and promotion of tourism that would also help improve socio-economic conditions of the local community.

Around 80 percent of the jobs for guards and game inspectors would be allocated for the local community members. The local people would also receive 75 percent of the revenue to be generated by visitor fees.

The government would benefit from the knowledge and information of the local people who can better guide the planners in formulation of policies to increase number of wildlife species that are facing extinction in the ecological zones.

The communities living along the ecological zones would also have a hand in management and they would derive benefits from these zones. They would become part of the solution instead of being part of the problem. The training courses and workshops would also be organized across the country for capacity building of researchers, scientists, decision-makers and planners.