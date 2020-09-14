Five injured as van overturns

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MUZAFFARGARH: Five passengers sustained injuries when a van overturned after its tyres burst near Daidhlaal Rohilanwali Alipur Road on Sunday. According to Rescue 1122 officials, a passenger van was on its way when suddenly its tyres burst and it went uncontrolled and overturned. As a result, five passengers sustained injuries.
Two proclaimed offenders nabbed: Police claimed to have arrested two proclaimed offenders of an Inter-district gang involved in various dacoity, murder and other heinous crimes. According to police sources, Khangarh police constituted a special police team which raided and arrested two proclaimed offenders, Akbar of DG Khan and Rabanni alias Waseem Sindhu hailing from Multan.