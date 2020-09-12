KARACHI: President Arif Alvi has said that the civic issues of Karachi will be resolved in three years’ time with the support of both the federal and Sindh governments.

The president stated this on Friday while talking to media persons as he visited the Mazar-e-Quaid on the occasion of the death anniversary of the Founder of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail were also present on the occasion.

The president said that the civic situation of Karachi would improve as the federal and Sindh governments would collaborate with each other in a composite manner to implement the Rs1,100 billion new package for development of the city.

The president said that nobody should have any doubt about the validity of the newly-unveiled Karachi development package. He said that both the federal and Sindh governmentswere required to collaborate with each other in a composite manner for the next three years for solving problems of people of the city. He said that the government with the grace of God was able to overcome the situation of coronavirus emergency in the country. The president said the government had acted upon its prime poverty alleviation initiative, the Ehsaas programme, to help out the deprived people in the country.

He appreciated that concerned philanthropists had also come into action to help the country during the difficult time of coronavirus emergency. He said that doctors and paramedical staff had also shown courage while performing their duties during the COVID-19 health crisis.

The president appreciated that concerned citizens had shown discipline during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said concerned media and religious scholars had also played their part in creating useful awareness among the masses in this regard.

“Pakistan’s success against the coronavirus emergency is a unique success. An opinion is prevailing in different countries that a lot could be learned from the Pakistani nation,” said the president.

He said the Pakistani nation was ready to join the community of most successful nations around the world. “If we all get united to build this country for the sake of materializing the dream of Quaid-e-Azam, then there would be no reason that Pakistan is left behind by any other nation,” he said.