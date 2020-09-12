Rawalpindi to host Pakistan-Zimbabwe Twenty20 series

ISLAMABAD: Rawalpindi will host three T20 Internationals against Zimbabwe while the three One-Day Internationals will be played in Multan, revealed Pakistan Cricket Board’s Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan while talking to ‘The News’ on Friday.

He said the tour arrangements were being given final shape. “We are consistently in touch with the Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC). They have sent some queries regarding boarding/lodging and travel plans. We are working on it and everything will be finalized within ten days,” Wasim said.

“The news of immediate interest for Rawalpindi and Islamabad fans is that the Pindi Stadium will host the three T20 matches against Zimbabwe.”

He said all SOPs would be followed and necessary precautionary measures taken for the safety of both squads. “There will be no compromise on it. We have learned a lot from our England tour,” he said.

The official said besides the Zimbabwe tour, the PCB was working on hosting more series. “Most importantly, the South African team will be in Pakistan to play two Tests and three T20s in January. We wanted to have more Tests but the bilateral series plan has already been chalked out till 2023. After that, we plan to have a longer series as it provides better chances for youngsters to learn and excel,” Wasim said.

Regarding the canceled South Africa tour, Wasim said traveling in and out of South Africa was strictly barred. “The Covid-19 situation there is very critical and as such its government has restricted tours. Hopefully, things will improve soon and the tour will go ahead.”

The PCB also plans to host the pending Test against Bangladesh in October. “We are in touch with the Bangladesh Cricket Board and the Test will most probably be played this season,” he said. The national team and Shaheens (A team) are to visit New Zealand in the coming months.

“Pakistan are to play two Tests and three T20s in New Zealand later this year while Shaheens, our back up team, will also play a series of matches there.

“The Shaheens tour is meant to prepare our youngsters for future international commitments. That is not all. We have also decided to make Shaheens’ international exposure a permanent feature. The team will also travel to Australia, South Africa and England. It will help us in selection of future teams,”

he said.

The PCB CEO further said New Zealand, Australia and England were also scheduled to tour Pakistan in the next 20 months. “These teams have already confirmed that they will tour Pakistan in 2021 and 2022. Depending on the Covid-19 situation, the coming years will see regular international cricket activities in Pakistan,” said Wasim, who was heading to Bhimber (AJK) to meet his family.

He said Pakistan was the only Test-playing nation to announce a full domestic cricket schedule. “We have picked Karachi to host the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy because of travel problems. These is an unprecedented situation and as such we needed to make adjustments,” he said.

“Our decision to hold open trials to select Under-19 teams was taken because of the government’s decision to open schools.”