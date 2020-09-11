Pak Hindu woman says RAW killed her 11 family members in Jodhpur

KARACHI: The relatives of 11 Pakistani Hindus who were killed in mysterious circumstances in Jodhpur city of Indian state of Rajasthan last month have registered a criminal case with the Shahdadpur police holding spy agency RAW responsible for the killings. The FIR was registered on the compliant of Lakhi whose father, mother, and other family members were killed in the tragic incident. The relatives of the deceased have also appealed to the international human rights organizations, International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the international community to ensure a fair investigation into the tragic incident and dispensation of justice.

According to the FIR 219/2020, a copy of which is available with this reporter, complainant Shrimati Mukhi narrated that on August 9, 2020, 11 members of her family, including her father, were murdered in Jodhpur town.

Mukhi blamed that the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) had killed her father Budha Ram, 80, Raivya, 35, Shamoon, 25, Antari, 75, Shrimati Lakshmi, 39, Shrimati Devi, 28, and their children Mukadas, 16, , Zain, 12, Dayaal, 12, Danish, 10, and Diya 5 through the RSS goons after the agency failed to convince them to spy on Pakistan.

Mukhi further blamed that when her father decided to secretly return to Pakistan with his family to expose the RAW, the entire family was killed.

The family went to India in 2012 and started living in Rajasthan where they were trapped by the RAW and given various favors for making anti-Pakistan statements.

She said her family went to India for performing religious rituals, but RAW trapped them and provided them with a residence in Jodhpur. She said on Aug 9, she received news about the murder of her 11 family members.

Mukhi claimed that she had learned through credible sources that RAW wanted to use her father as spy against Pakistan, but failed to convince him.

The only surviving member was Kewal Ram, 37, who is in the custody of the Indian police on murder charges.

It is pertinent to mention that the Indian police had tried to cover up the incident by declaring it collective suicide due to some family dispute.