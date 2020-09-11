Northern ready to defend National T20 title, says Wasim

ISLAMABAD: National T20 Cup 2019 champions Northern are aiming to start 2020 edition’s campaign with the same form with the opening round beginning from September 30 in Multan.

Last year, Umar Amin (60) and Sohail Tanvir (3-27) helped Northern achieve comfortable 52-run win against Balochistan in the final of National T20 Cup.

Northern’s Head Coach Mohammad Wasim claimed that the star-studded team is well-equipped this time again as the arrival of players like Haris Rauf, Sohail Akhtar, Rohail Nazir and Haider Ali has given fresh impetus to Imad-led squad.

“Northern played some exhilarating cricket during the last season as we had some innovative plans that ensured success in the both formats. I have retained all the performers in the squad and also added young blood to it with an aim to develop quality players for the highest level of the game,” Wasim said in a PCB Podcast.

He added that Northern have all the variations required for the shorter version of the game. “With every type of player in the squad, we have tried to cover all the areas for this season. With good pacers backed by quality spinners and attacking batsmen. We are completely prepared to defend our title,” Wasim said.

Players like Shadab Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Amin and Mohammad Amir would be there to provide experience.

However, there could be the weak link that may cost the team dearly in run up to the final as inconsistent Asif Ali, over-rated Ali Imran and little-known Farzan Raja are also part of the squad.

There were expectations from Asif Ali in the Caribbean League where apart from one odd match he totally failed to deliver. Farzan is lucky to be part of the Northern this season.