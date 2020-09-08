Wanted terrorist, five aides killed in N Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: The security forces on Monday killed a high value wanted terrorist Wasim Zakaria along with his five associates in an intelligence-based operation in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan. During the operation, around 10 important terrorists were also arrested, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Terrorist commander Wasim belonged to Haiderikhel area of Mir Ali and was the mastermind of 30 different terrorist acts from 2019 till now. He was directly involved in target killings in the area including those of government officials and CSS officer Zubaidullah Dawar. He also committed attacks on security forces and army convoy near Hassokhel.