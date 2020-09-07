Fesco issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Electricity Supply Company (Fesco) has issued shutdown program for Monday (today) due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines. According to the program issued by the Faisalabad Electricity Supply Company, power supply from all feeders emanating from 132-KV Kamal Pur, Lalian and Chenab Nagar grid stations will remain suspended from 6 am to 10 am while Ghazi Abad, Misaqul Mall, Rehmat Abad and

Chenab Steal feeders originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Agri University, City, new Jinnah Colony, State Bank, Gulshan Colony, Iqbal Stadium and

Cardiology feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station will observe shutdown from 7 am to 11 am on Monday (today). Similarly, electricity supply from new Iqbal Colony, Sammundri Road, Samabadabad, Aminabad, Four Season, Korian Road, Nawaban Wala and Dasoha feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 7 am to 12 noon whereas Shareef Abad, Sain Wazir Ali, Jalal Abad, Katchery Bazaar and Rasiyana feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station will observe load shedding from 8 am to 1 pm today.