Starman takes top billing in Garrowby contest

LONDON: Starman maintained his unbeaten record with an impressive display in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Garrowby Stakes at York.

Following a successful racecourse debut at Lingfield in July, Ed Walker’s three-year-old doubled his tally when claiming the notable scalp of the Queen’s King’s Lynn in a novice event at Doncaster last month.

The Dutch Art colt faced a significant step up in class on the Knavesmire, with last year’s winner Dakota Gold, progressive filly Aristocratic Lady and hardened sprinter Judicial among his eight rivals in the six-furlong Listed contest.

And while the 7-2 chance was being niggled along by Tom Marquand from not long after the halfway stage, Starman responded generously to his rider’s urging to pick up the front-running favourite Dakota Gold and he had almost two lengths in hand at the line.

Watan was four and a half lengths further away back in third.

Walker said of the winner: “He was awesome today – he’s a really exciting horse. It was a big step up for him. Just the tempo these guys go is totally different to what you’d get in a novice race. Against these six and seven-year-old sprinters, for him to produce a performance like that is huge credit to the horse.”

Paddy Power cut Starman to 10-1 from 33-1 for the Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot on October 17, but he is far from certain to line up on Champions Day.