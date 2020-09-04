WCLA all set to work on Royal Trail Package-4

LAHORE:The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) is ready to initiate the rehabilitation work on the Royal Trail Package-4.

As part of Package 4, the path from Old Kotwali Chowk up to the Sonehri Masjid (350 meters long trail) will be rehabilitated and restored. This would include the rehabilitation of infrastructure of 22 streets, almost 150 buildings, and the bazaars, including Kashmiri Bazaar as well as the Sonehri Masjid.

Similarly, WCLA would also ensure the timely provision and changing of electric, telephone and cable TV wires hanging on the facades of the residential properties along with streamlining the water channels (separate sewerage and storm water pipes), and gas and water taps in addition to introducing better and efficient sewage and rainwater system. It is pertinent to mention that all the electricity system will be taken underground and transformers and poles from the area will be replaced and removed. This project will be completed at a cost of around Rs289 million whereas work on the historical Sonehri Masjid, which is part of the plan, would require Rs20 million. The entire project is expected to be completed in a year and a half. Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC) will be the technical partner for this project and would lend their technical services throughout the work.

In the previous phase of this project, the WCLA completed restoration work all the way from Delhi Gate to old Kotwali Chowk and on the same pattern the work will be commenced on the package 4. The package 1 was from Delhi Gate to Chowk Kotwali, the package 2 was from Chowk Kotwali to Masti Gate via Dabbi Bazaar and this is the package 4 now while package 3 will be carried out later which includes the water works. WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said that work was imperative to restore the old city’s precious beauty and provision of new infrastructure to the local community.

“Historical and old buildings play a prominent role in highlighting a country’s social and cultural image. Buildings and local community both should be the beneficiaries,” he said, adding that for this purpose, the residents of this area holding great historical importance must be provided with modern utilities such as electricity, gas and water so that their standard of living is made better.