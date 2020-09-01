Islamabad:The police have achieved success in maintaining law and order during Muharram-ul-Harram due to effective coordination among all wings of the force.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar appreciated the performance of the Operational Wing spearheaded by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed who ensured effective security on Muharram.

He also thanked the personnel of other law enforcement agencies for their cooperation and lauded and officials and jawans of the police.The police including Rangers and personnel of other law enforcement agencies performed patrolling and security duties on the occasion of Muharram ul Harram and all areas of processions were completely cordoned off through heavy deployment.The IGP also directed all officials to meet with those cops who performed duties on Muharram and further encourage them.