Indian forces open fire on Muharram processions in IOK

ISLAMABAD/SRINAGAR: Indian forces arrested dozens of mourners after opening fire during Muharram processions in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and imposed strict restrictions, according to a report by the Kashmir Media Service (KMS).

The occupying authorities had tightened restrictions in Srinagar, Badgam, Baramulla and other areas to stop people from taking out Muharram processions. Lal Chowk, the valley’s commercial centre, and adjoining areas of Srinagar were completely sealed. Troops and police personnel were deployed across the occupied territory, who blocked main roads by putting up barricades.

However, defying restrictions, people tried to take out Muharram processions in Srinagar and other areas, with mourners holding banners reading slogans like ‘Free Kashmir’.

The police arrested dozens of mourners from various places, KMS reported.

Hurriyat leaders Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Khawaja Firdous and Yasmeen Raja, in their statements, denounced the use of brute force on Muharram processions in Srinagar, Badgam and other parts of the Kashmir Valley. They termed the imposition of restrictions by the authorities as an interference in the religious affairs of Muslims.

The Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League Chairman Imtiaz Ahmed Reeshi, in his statement, denounced the harassment of the party activists by Indian authorities.

Police and witnesses said some people taking part in the Muharram processions on the outskirts of Srinagar shouted anti-India slogans earlier in the week. “There is usually a procession on Muharram but they have put a lot of restrictions this year. All the roads are shut near Lal Chowk (Red Square). There are no public transports and shops are also shut. It feels like a curfew,” a resident who gave his name as Mohammad said.

Meanwhile, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, martyred three more Kashmiri youth in South Kashmir on Saturday, raising the number of the slain youth to seven from Friday.

Troops martyred the three youth during a cordon and search operation in Zadoora area of Pulwama district in South Kashmir in the wee hours on Saturday, reported Kashmir Media Service. The operation continued till last reports came in.