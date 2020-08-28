Rabbani, his wife narrowly escape by washing away in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman and eminent jurist Senator Mian Raza Rabbani and his wife narrowly escaped from being washed away in their car Thursday afternoon at Shahrah-e-Faisal in Karachi when they came out of the airport to reach their home in Clifton.

According to information Raza Rabbani who came to Islamabad to attend Senate session returned Karachi by air Thursday. It was raining in the city as he landed in city. Later the couple entered Shahrah-e-Faisal after crossing star gate in their car which was suddenly drowned in water on the road with its wheels in water and started floating.

After great efforts the car direction was changed, and they rushed back to the airport. They moved to a hotel of the airport where they were lodged for an overnight stay.

In the meanwhile, they established contact with their domestic servants back in their house in Clifton, it added to their agony when they were told that their house was submerged with water and the whole ground floor is under about two feet of water. Mian Raza Rabbani was more concerned about his books and papers lying on his ground floor office.