Doctors to take decision on Nawaz’ surgery in 2nd week of Sept

ISLAMABAD: The cardiac surgeon of former prime minister and Quaid of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif will take decision about his multiple surgery in the second week of September.

In the meanwhile, team of doctors will keep examining his physical condition for two weeks to ascertain state of stability and minimising risk factor in the procedures. The sources close to the former prime minister told The News from London on Thursday that the Queen Elizabeth hospital where his surgery could be carried out, is still closed due to COVID-19 pandemic and emergency cases are entertained only and that too after attaining coronavirus negative report of the patient.

The sources said that Nawaz Sharif has established contact with Dr David Lawrence recently who conducted his previous cardiac surgery and asked him to complete the process of his treatment as soon possible since he is keen to return home at the earliest. The sources pointed out that the reports attached with the health profile of Nawaz Sharif is included an ultimate assessment pertaining to his final checkup carried out by Professor of Cardiology General Dr Azhar Mahmood Kayani who was then executive director of the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC).

The report strongly recommended for his angioplasty/procedure at the earliest for the removing artery blockage. London’s eminent Cardiac Surgeon Dr David Lawrence who is still reluctant in undertaking surgery due to COVID-19 situation that is persisting in London, but Nawaz Sharif has urged him to look into the possibility of doing it without spoiling further time.

The hospital where the normal procedures were put off early this year due to Covid-19 haven’t started functioning and the patients haven’t been attended yet. The same situation is prevalent in other hospitals of London, the sources reminded.

The doctors whom are attending Nawaz Sharif in London have advised his family members to keep him away from the tension and help in improving his general health so that the risk factor should be depleted.

Nawaz Sharif who makes phone call seldom and most of the time its Maryam Nawaz Sharif but some leaders including Maulana Fazlur Rehman called him from Pakistan to enquire after his health that perturbed his political rivals.