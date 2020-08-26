RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has directed the Karachi Corps to step up flood relief operations to assist the rain-affected areas in interior Sindh and Karachi.

“Troops must reach out to the affected population and should extend all necessary assistance,” the ISPR, while quoting the COAS, said. Due to heavy rains in Karachi, various parts of the metropolitan city got badly affected, while the downpour also occurred in Kirther Range, which led to overflow of Lath and Thado dams.

The overflow from the Lath dam struck the Northern Bypass and also caused severe flooding in Malir stream, resulting in heavy water current towards Quaidabad. The ISPR said more than 70 army and Pakistan Rangers Sindh rescue and relief teams were providing assistance to the civil administration for provision of relief to the affected people. The army rescue teams have been assisting the affected people from Quaidabad to shift to safer places through army boats.

The army engineers made 200-metre-long and four-feet-high embankment to avoid flooding at M9 Motor Highway, ensuring proper channeling of water current. Three army engineers teams have also been deployed along with Mehran drain to avoid its spillover to save K-Electric’s grid station, Saadi Town and Malir Cantt. Relief and rescue teams were busy in shifting people to safer places and provided shelters.

The army also distributed food among the rain affected people. Reports said the areas badly affected included Gulshan-e-Hadeed, DHA, Gizri, Keamari Town, North Karachi, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, New Karachi, Surjani Town, Orangi Town, Saddar, Landhi, Airport, University Road, Faisal Base, Jinnah Terminal, Saadi Town, Quaidabad, Yousuf Goth, PAF Masroor, Gulistan-e-Johar and some other parts of the city.