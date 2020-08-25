UHS founder VC paid tribute

LAHORE:Glowing tributes were paid to Professor Malik Hussain Mubbashar, the founder vice chancellor of the University of Health Sciences (UHS), at a memorial meeting held here on Monday.

Professor Mubbashar passed away last week. "The reputation of UHS today as a strong, research-led university owes much to his vision and efforts," said UHS VC Prof Javed Akram while recounting the services of Prof Mubbashar.

Psychiatrist, Prof Mowadat Hussain Rana, said: "I was particularly lucky to have been with Prof Mubbashar in the early days of the UHS. There is no doubt that he put a huge imprint on the institution, enabling it to develop at a rate and in a way that has been quite staggering in such a short time."

UHS Registrar Dr Asad Zaheer said in the early years when the UHS was facing stiff opposition from those having vested interest, the university needed a strong-headed person like Prof Mubbashar to fight back.

UHS former director administration Jawaid Iqbal said that it was due to the efforts of Prof Mubbashar that the university was able to prepare for and conduct its first medical colleges admission test in 2008 within a period of three weeks only. Later, the house offered Fateha for the departed soul.