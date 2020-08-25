close
Tue Aug 25, 2020
August 25, 2020

Remand extended in vehicles scam

Lahore

August 25, 2020

LAHORE:An accountability court on Monday extended 12-day judicial remand of two accused involved in Gujranwala Motors scam.

The court has extended remand of the accused, including Javed Muzaffar Butt and Malik Usman Riaz, owners of the car showroom. The court has directed the authorities concerned to produce accused again before the court on 5 September. The accused were allegedly involved in receiving investments illegally from different people, promising hefty profits. According to the NAB, the suspects launched a showroom business in 2006 and started booking new vehicles for delivery.

