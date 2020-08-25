Rs51.43m scholarships approved for 636 students

LAHORE:UNDER Ehsaas programme, scholarships amounting Rs 51.43 million have been approved for 636 students of the University of Health Sciences (UHS). Scholarships will be distributed to poor students enrolled in four and five-year undergraduate degree programmes at 19 affiliated colleges.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has released Rs 51.43 million as the first installment of the scholarships. The scholarships will be provided to students for 100 per cent tuition fees as well as monthly expenses. Of these scholarships, 50 per cent are for female and 2 per cent for special students.

Among the 636 UHS candidates who will be awarded scholarships, 34 are from Allama Iqbal Medical College Lahore, 21 from Amir-ud-Din Medical College Lahore, 24 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Medical College Muzaffarabad, two from CPE Institute of Cardiology Multan, 48 from DG Khan Medical College, 8 from de' Montmorency College of Dentistry Lahore, Gujranwala Medical College 44, Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College Sialkot 29, Nishtar Institute of Dentistry Multan 22, Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur 126, Sahiwal Medical College 59, Services Institute of Medical Sciences Lahore 41, Sheikh Zayed Medical College Rahim Yar Khan 94, School of Allied Health Sciences Lahore 49, Punjab Institute of Cardiology Lahore 9, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Medical College Lahore 13, Poonch Medical College, Rawlakot 6, Sheikha Fatima Institute of Nursing Lahore 3 and one student from Benazir Bhutto Medical College, Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The funds will be released to the colleges during this week while selected students can get scholarship money from their respective colleges. In this regard, UHS Vice Chancellor, Prof Javed Akram, has said students had been selected on merit.