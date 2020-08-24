Khairpur Police arrest murderers of local businessman

SUKKUR: The Khairpur Police have finally arrested the alleged killers of the slain president of Khairpur Chamber of Commerce. Reports said on 31 July 2020, president Khairpur Chamber of Commerce Rajesh Kumar was murdered near Khajoor Mandi, Khairpur. The traders had protested against the murder and called for a shutterdown strike at Khajoor Mandi and gave an ultimatum to continue their protest for an indefinite period if the police would fail to arrest the criminals. SSP Khairpur Captain (retd) Ameer Saud Magsi had constituted a two-member committee led by ASP city Khairpur Saad Arshad. Talking to media persons on Sunday, the SSP Khairpur revealed that the police had arrested Bhojo Mal, Hishmat Mal, Wahid Bux Shar and Zaffar Phulpoto for the murder of the Khairpur businessman. He said Bhojo Mall and Hishmat Mal were real brothers and had hired killers Sabghatullah Memon and Wahid Shar to murder Rajesh Kumar, while Zaffar Phulpoto facilitated the crime. He said the arrested accused had confessed.