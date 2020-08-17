UET receives 14,624 applications for bachelor’s programmes

LAHORE:University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore has received a record 14,624 applications for admission to its various bachelor’s degree programmes at all campuses as compared to 4,682 applications last year.

The university has around 2,500 seats at all its campus. The previous high vis-à-vis applications was around 8,023 in the year 2011 when admissions were also open to technology programmes.

The first merit list has been displayed. Classes for the new session are scheduled to start on October 1. This time a whopping 86.3 per cent of the applicants are interested in admission to various undergraduate programmes at the Main Campus in Lahore as their first choice. The top-10 choices of candidates are mechanical engineering, computer science, electrical engineering, civil engineering, computer engineering, bio-medical engineering, chemical engineering, software engineering, Mechatronics engineering, and architecture engineering. They are followed by architecture, business administration, petroleum engineering, automotive engineering, and business and IT.

This year, the university has offered admission to new bachelors programmes in software engineering, chemistry, mathematics, physics and environment science. UET Vice-Chancellor Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar attributed the renewed interest of the students and parents in UET due to its excellent and caring faculty, outcome-based education, and lowest fee structure among all engineering and technology institutions in the province and federal capital. These elements combined with generous need and merit-based financial aid through government’s Ehsaas Programme, HEC funds, university’s own resources, and alumni funds make UET an institution of choice for undergraduate education in engineering and allied disciplines.

“More than 50 per cent undergraduate students receive some kind of financial aid every year,” Sarwar added. “UET has a commitment that no student should leave the university because of lack of financial resources. We fulfilled this commitment even during the most trying financial circumstances,” he said.

Meanwhile, according to a press release in the light of instructions of the Ministry of Higher Education and Professional Training, UET Lahore will be reopened phase-wise from Monday (today). In this regard, special instructions have been issued to the students, faculty, and staff to fully implement the SOPs issued by the government. All buses and hostels have been disinfected with spray.

The departments have been thoroughly washed. The students have been advised through notified SOPs to follow the instructions in view of COVID-19 like social distancing and wearing face mask while on campus, traveling in university buses and staying in hostels.