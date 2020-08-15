‘Jashn-e-Azadi’ reminds us of the sacrifices of our forefathers: First Lady

Rawalpindi: As per tradition, Independence Day was celebrated whole-heartedly and enthusiastically in Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi here on Friday. The Independence Day ceremony was held at 9 ‘O’ Clock in the morning in the university premises keeping all SOPs of Pandemic in place.

The event started with the recitation of the Holy Quran and special prayers for the solidarity, progress and prosperity of the country. Special Highlight of today’s Independence Day celebration was the special message from the First Lady, Samina Alvi for the Vice Chancellor Dr. Saima Hamid, FJWU Faculty and Students.

First Lady Samina Alvi congratulated the faculty, staff and students on the Independence Day of Pakistan and said that this day reminds us of the sacrifices of our forefathers and on this important day we should not forget the heroic role played by women during the Pakistan movement.

She further added that she feels proud of the valuable contribution of Pakistani women who are now serving in Pakistan showing high level of commitment and dedication. She urged the young females’ students to participate in all kinds of constructive activities with grace and confidence.

She expressed that in the contemporary world women participation is extremely essential for the progress of Pakistan. In this regard, huge responsibility lies on those women who are working and supporting their families.

She stressed that young students of FJWU are the future of this country and they should use their fullest capacity for the progress of the country. She also highlighted the projects related to breast Cancer awareness and support for disable citizens, which she has initiated to ensure women participation and development in Pakistan.

She invited the Vice Chancellor FJWU, Dr. Saima Hamid, Faculty and students to join her in these initiatives. The Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women University, Dr. Saima Hamid hoisted the National Flag in the university.

The Vice Chancellor in her address thanked the First Lady for her message and encouragement. She said that 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan is a celebration of our past, a moment for introspection, and to remember our forefathers and the wisdom they left us with.

She said that the world in general and Pakistan in particular is passing through a critical period. The world of COVID-19 is a world that requires a different set of skills to negotiate our way through the uncertainty and economic hardship that this pandemic has given rise to.

In a minefield of disunity and conflict, Quaid manoeuvred with amazing finesse and surety. His sister, Fatima Jinnah wrote his greatest achievement was his character.’ Let’s remember that character today and to emulate his qualities to facilitate in creating the nation the Quaid dreamed of.