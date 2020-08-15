close
Sat Aug 15, 2020
AFP
August 15, 2020

Saudi ex-spy

World

AFP
August 15, 2020

RIYADH: A former Saudi intelligence czar’s lawsuit in the US courts makes a host of incendiary claims, including that the powerful crown prince tried to have him killed, and threatens to spill more royal secrets.

A source close to the Saudi royal court has shrugged off Saad Aljabri’s 107-page lawsuit filed last week, insisting that the former spy chief himself faced serious allegations of corruption.

But the case, lodged after Riyadh detained two of Aljabri’s adult children without charge, threatens to become a public slanging match that could pull aside the curtain on the kingdom’s Shakespearean power plays.

