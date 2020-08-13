Punjab govt provides buses to special education institutions

Rawalpindi : Despite severe economic pressure, the Punjab government has not slashed the budget for special education and provided mini buses to three special education institutions in the district to facilitate the students. These views were expressed by CEO Education Rawalpindi Iftikhar Hassan Butt while addressing a ceremony held at Government Blind Girls School Shamsabad for handing over three buses to special education institutions.

DO Special Education Dr. Fauzia Khurshid, Principal Ghazala Rohi, principals and teachers of special children’s educational institutions also participated in the ceremony.