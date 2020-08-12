COAS appreciates aid to contain Covid-19 & locust threat

Army satisfied with help to civil admin

By Our correspondent

RAWALPINDI: The 234th Corps Commanders Conference presided by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters (GHQ) discussed geo-strategic and national security issues.

The forum reviewed situation at the Line of Control (LoC), Pak-Afghan border and internal security environment, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. The top military brass appreciated the progress of Afghan reconciliation process and hoped for early commencement of intra-Afghan dialogue.

General Bajwa expressed satisfaction on operational preparedness of formations and appreciated efforts in aid of civil administration to contain COVID-19 pandemic and locust threat. The COAS directed commanders to ensure necessary measures for public safety and security during upcoming Muharram in concert with civil administration, with due cognisance to COVID-19 guidelines and protocols.

The COAS also lauded timely and effective response of troops to recent floods in Balochistan and Sindh, especially the mitigation efforts against urban flooding in Karachi.

General Bajwa also emphasised to exercise vigilance and take proactive measures in the wake of ongoing flood situation.

It may be pointed out here that troops of Pakistan were called in aide of civil administration to carry out relief and rescue operation in flooded areas of Karachi, Dadu and other areas of Sindh.