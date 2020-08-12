Hockey practice begins in Lahore

LAHORE: After nearly five months of lockdown and suspension of sports activities in the country, hockey practice has resumed in the city and young players have returned to the National Hockey Stadium Ground No 2 for practice.

Young players reached the pitch and had training in sessions despite heavy rain in the city. The players expressed their happiness over the revival of hockey.

International umpire Yasir Khurshid said that SOPs have to be followed and that players and organisers are hopeful that the game will return to full swing soon.