FBR decides to take action against corrupt, incompetent elements

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to take action against irregularity, corruption and inefficient elements present in the organisation. According to an FBR announcement made here on Monday, since July, so far 26 officers and 19 officials have been suspended whereas three employees have been dismissed from service.

Besides, permission has also been sought from the prime minister to initiate action against two senior officers. Those suspended included employees of Model Customs Collectorate, Quetta, Peshawar, Hyderabad, Gwadar, Karachi, Directorate of Transit Trade, Peshawar and Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation IR, Hyderabad whereas the dismissed employees were posted in Regional Tax Office, Faisalabad.

The FBR is determined to rid the organisation of corrupt and inefficient elements. Prompt action will be taken against the officers and officials found involved in irregularity and inefficiency. The image of the organisation will be raised and the perception of taxpayers and people about the organisation will be improved so that the taxpayers’ can pay their due taxes in time without any hesitation and suspicion thinking that their paid taxes would be utilised on the progress of the country and welfare of the people.

An Integrity and Performance Management Unit (IPMU) has been established in FBR to address the complaints of the taxpayers against any employee. The complainant can send his complaint through telephone, e-mail and letter, which will be scrutinised and investigated by senior officers. FBR will continue to put its efforts to raise revenue for the government and will strive to achieve the objectives of the organisation at all costs.