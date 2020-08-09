E-Building project approves 42 maps well before deadline

Rawalpindi : The planning department of Metropolitan Corporation, Rawalpindi through new introduced e-building plan has approved 42 residential maps out of total 65, eleven days before the set deadline given by the secretary local government.

Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik had approved the implementation of the e-building plan project in the province with the initiative making it a requirement for local government bodies, metropolitan corporations and development authorities to issue construction approvals within the pre-set deadlines in this regard.

The residents of city on Saturday have taken their residential maps from E-Khidmat Centre to start construction and strongly appreciated planning department of Metropolitan Corporation. They said that they have received maps within 10 days to start construction.

E-Building Plan Project has been established with cooperation of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to ease of doing business. This system has been introduced in nine metropolitan corporations in the province.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division also Administrator of Metropolitan Corporation Captain (r) Ahmed Mehmood said that they are working in accordance with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision. Prime Minister Imran Khan has declared construction industry very imperative for national growth and we want to provide maximum facilities to people to start any kind of residential or commercial constructions, he added.

Secretary Local Government Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi along with Commissioner Rawalpindi Division and Deputy Commissioner visited E-Khidmat Centre and showed great satisfaction over the timely completion of the project.

According to Metropolitan Corporation Planning Department, total 65 residential and three commercial maps were submitted through E-Khidmat Centre. The department approved 42 residential maps and one commercial. There are some observations on 8 residential maps and two commercial maps. While, 15 residential maps are under process.

The Metropolitan Corporation Planning department through E-Khidmat Centre has informed owners for rectification in their maps. After paying government dues and after clearing objections, the department will approve other maps.

E-Building Plan Project has been operational in Rawalpindi since July 1, 2020. This system will be introduced on Local Government Urban Level from August 15.