Security sought for polio workers

LAHORE:The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has written to the Home Department for provision of security to polio teams during upcoming polio campaign from August 15, 19 in 33 districts of Punjab.

In a letter written to Additional Chief Secretary (Home), P&SHD requested to convene security coordination committee meeting for CR mOPV2 R1 campaign from August 15, 19 in 33 districts of Punjab.

Earlier, it informed that security coordination committee was notified by Punjab government on 21.01.2015 in light of WHO emergency operational, communication and security guidelines during polio immunisation campaigns. The committee was reconstituted by Home Department on 31.05.2017.

The security coordination committee meetings were held on 14.07.2020 prior to CR mOPV2 (R0) 20-24 July, 2020. The meeting was chaired by Special Secretary, Home Department Punjab to discuss security arrangements for polio teams. In response to directions issued by Home Department, security to polio workers was provided by police in the target

districts.