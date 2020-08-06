NDMA sent to Karachi for point-scoring: Nisar Khoro

SUKKUR: President Pakistan People’s Party Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khoro has said that the people of Pakistan have rejected the PTI government and calling the prime minister as a troublemaker. Talking to the media here in Sukkur on Wednesday, he said that the PM, instead of providing relief to the people on Eid, had given the gift of increased POL prices. “We do not want to go into nasty things like governor’s rule but in Punjab there is no transparency and governor’s rule should be imposed as five IGPs were changed.” He said that Imran Khan was attempting to take revenge from the people of Sindh by promulgating the governor’s rule because the people of Sindh had never voted for him in the general election. He said that Imran Khan cannot impose the governor’s rule in Sindh because he knows the reaction of the people of Sindh. He claimed that the agricultural sector had been destroyed by the PTI government and there was no relief package for peasants and the government did not provide fertilizers and other inputs of agriculture at subsidized rates. He claimed that the law and order situation was better in Sindh than the previous years. He said that the NDMA has been sent to Karachi for point-scoring by the PTI government and PTI government tried to give the impression that the PPP government did not care about the citizens of Karachi. He said that if the PTI government really cared about the citizens of Karachi, then it should release the announced Rs162 billion. He said that NDMA is national institution a can serve in the provinces.