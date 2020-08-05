President PHRC calls on Ambassador Jauhar Saleem

ROME: President of the Permanent Committee on Human Rights of the Italian Parliament, Iolanda Di Stasio, held a meeting with Pak Ambassador Jauhar Saleem in his office the other day, said a press release.

During the meeting, Ambassador Saleem updated the Committee president on the situation prevailing in the Indian held Kashmir, highlighting the terror being unleashed on the innocent Kashmiris.

Ambassador Saleem also noted that the European Union placed high emphasis on human rights protection, and as one of its leading members, Italy needed to take cognisance of the egregious human rights violations by India in IHK.