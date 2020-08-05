close
Wed Aug 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
August 5, 2020

President PHRC calls on Ambassador Jauhar Saleem

National

 
August 5, 2020

ROME: President of the Permanent Committee on Human Rights of the Italian Parliament, Iolanda Di Stasio, held a meeting with Pak Ambassador Jauhar Saleem in his office the other day, said a press release.

During the meeting, Ambassador Saleem updated the Committee president on the situation prevailing in the Indian held Kashmir, highlighting the terror being unleashed on the innocent Kashmiris.

Ambassador Saleem also noted that the European Union placed high emphasis on human rights protection, and as one of its leading members, Italy needed to take cognisance of the egregious human rights violations by India in IHK.

Latest News

More From Pakistan