Man kills sister for ‘honour’

MALAKWAL: A man shot dead his married sister for ‘honour’ at Rairhka Baala in the jurisdiction of Miana Gondal police on Monday night. Reportedly, accused Qamar Abbas had doubted on the character of his sister. On the day of the incident, the accused along with his accomplice allegedly shot her dead. On the application of Sarwar, husband of the deceased, the police have registered a case against the accused persons.