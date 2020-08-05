close
Wed Aug 05, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 5, 2020

Man kills sister for ‘honour’

National

MALAKWAL: A man shot dead his married sister for ‘honour’ at Rairhka Baala in the jurisdiction of Miana Gondal police on Monday night. Reportedly, accused Qamar Abbas had doubted on the character of his sister. On the day of the incident, the accused along with his accomplice allegedly shot her dead. On the application of Sarwar, husband of the deceased, the police have registered a case against the accused persons.

