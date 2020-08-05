Tributes paid in KP to fallen heroes on Police Martyrs Day

PESHAWAR: Glowing tributes were paid to over 1,800 policemen who sacrificed their lives in the last several years as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and rest of the country observed Police Martyrs Day on Tuesday.

Senior police officers presented salute at the graves of the martyred cops. Quran Khwani was offered for the eternal peace of the departed souls. Besides, blood donation camps were held where a large number of policemen donated blood.

At the start of the day, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sanaullah Abbasi and Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Ali Gandapur presented salute at the grave of Safwat GhayurShaheeed.

Martyrs Day is observed on the death anniversary of former additional inspector general of police Safwat Ghayur, who was martyred in a suicide attack on his car in Peshawar Saddar on August 4, 2010. Superintendent of Police, Rural, Waqar Ahmad presented salute at the grave of Sajid Mohmand Shaheed, who was martyred in a suicide attack in Qilla Abdullah in 2017.

“This is because of the sacrifices of hundreds of policemen and personnel of other security forces that peace has returned to the country. We are observing Martyrs Day to pay tribute to the fallen heroes who have sacrificed their lives for the country,” said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on the Martyrs Day.

He said the families of those sacrificing their lives would never be forgotten. Sanaullah Abbasi addressed the families of the martyrs through a video link to pay tributes to the fallen cops. He assured the families of the fallen cops that the government and the KP police would always stand by the families of the martyred cops.

“I myself and our officers presented salute at the graves of officers who laid down their lives while performing duty. Families of the fallen heroes were also visited to assure them they will be taken care of," District Police Officer, Mardan, Zahidullah Jan told The News.

He added that a special cell has been set up in Mardan for the families of the martyrs to help them in various issues. "Besides, we are taking care of those policemen who are maimed or critically injured while performing their duty," he said.

The DPO of Abbottabad Yasir Afridi while meeting with the families of fallen heroes also took the minor daughter of a martyred constable Zafar Shah on police bike to his office. The officers visited the families of fallen heroes in other districts and paid homage to the martyrs.

They said the force was proud of its Shuhada and Ghazis and this is because of their sacrifices that peace prevailed in the country today. Unlike in the past years, no major event could be held in connection with the Martyrs Week in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Officials said it was because of the coronavirus pandemic that no major gathering was held. All the activities were held only on Tuesday and that too with restrictions due to Covid-19 protocols.

The Martyrs Day of the police was first observed in KP in 2015. The day is now being observed across Pakistan on August 4 to pay homage to the fallen heroes of the force. Around 1800 policemen have sacrificed their lives during duty in the last several years in KP alone that remained on frontline in the war on terror.

The worst year for police in KP was 2009 when 207 policemen, including one SP, 3 DSPs and 4 inspectors were martyred in different terrorist attacks. According to KP Police record, 28 cops were martyred in different attacks in the province in 2006 and the number raised to 107 in 2007, 176 in 2008, 207 in 2009, 101 in 2010 and 148 in 2011.

Those who were martyred during the last almost 13 years included two additional inspectors general of police, Ashraf Noor and Safwat Ghayur, two deputy inspectors general of police Malik Saad and Abid Ali, six superintendents of police and 20 acting SPs or DSPs and a large number of junior officers. The huge majority of the fallen heroes were constables. The martyrs also included policewomen.