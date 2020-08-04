Routine services being resumed in all Punjab govt hospitals: Yasmin

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to start routine operations, including outdoor patient departments, in all hospitals. Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid is a message on Monday said: “We have decided to resume all routine services at government hospitals. With the blessings of Almighty Allah, we are witnessing a steep decline in the number of COVID-19 patients. The treatment of corona patients will continue at the Mayo Hospital, Yakki Gate Hospital, Expo Center and PKLI. All hospitals will work as per routine in Rawalpindi with the exception of Rawalpindi Institute of Urology. “Currently we have 10 patients at Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Hospital and 27 patients atNishtar Hospital Multan. Only two patients are under treatment in Dera Ghazi Khan and only three patients are in Gujrat.”

Earlier she announced that Services Hospital Lahore has discharged the last corona patient. More than 60 patients previously under treatment in the ICU have been discharged from the hospital after recovery.